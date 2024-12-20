NRCC 2025 spring semester begins Jan. 22

Registration is still open for the spring semester at New River Community College, which begins Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

The spring semester offers courses in more than 100 degrees, diploma and certificate programs, as well as short-term workforce development offerings. Several programs available this spring include early childhood development, EMT, engineering design technology, forensic science, human services, machine technology, police science, and paralegal administrative support which are all part of the G3 Program.

The G3 Program is a tuition assistance program for any Virginia resident who qualifies for in-state tuition and whose family income falls below an identified threshold. Eligible students may enroll in designated programs leading to jobs in high-demand fields. For more information on G3 eligibility, visit www.nr.edu/g3.

The spring class schedule is available at www.nr.edu/schedule/. To enroll for the spring semester, visit www.nr.edu/registernow.

NRCC will also offer 10-week and 7-week sessions this spring. The 10-week session begins February 24. The first 7-week session begins January 22, and the second 7-week session begins March 19.

Summer 2025 class registration is also open to those who need to catch up on classes, who want to plan to get ahead in their program of study, or who want to take classes that can transfer to four-year colleges or universities. Currently more than 175 classes are scheduled at NRCC this summer including transfer classes in art, biology, chemistry, economics, English, history, math, music, psychology, religion, and many more.

The full summer schedule can be found at www.nr.edu/schedule/. The 10-week summer session and first 5-week summer session begins May 21, and the second five-week session begins June 30.