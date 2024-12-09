NRCC Concert Series presents Lonesome Heart and Gap Civil

The music of Lonesome Heart and Gap Civil will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

Lonesome Heart is a band based out of southwest Virginia and performs original and traditional bluegrass music. The group includes Nikki Wright on fiddle and vocals, Scott Patrick on guitar, vocals, and is the primary songwriter of the band, Ethan Handy on banjo, Emily Handy on bass, and Eric Handy on dobro.

Gap Civil is an Appalachian Mountain music band built on their motto of honor and innovate. They honor the mountain traditions that have shaped and rooted their music, and they take great pride in innovative and exciting original songs, tunes and arrangements. Fluidly blending the genres of old time, country, bluegrass and Americana, their music is sure to make you want to dance. Gap Civil was formed in 2017 based in Sparta, N.C. and features Todd Hiatt on guitar, Chris Johnson on banjo and bass, Lucas Pasley on fiddle and vocals, and Kyle Dean Smith on bass and lead guitar.

Corporate sponsors of the jamborees include Anderson Audiology, Dublin; CCCKY, LLC-Fazoli’s, Dublin; Deanie Hall-State Farm Agent, Dublin; Estes Auto & Truck Parts Inc., Pilot; First Community Bank, Pulaski; Gregory Seeding and Landscaping Company, Pulaski; King Tire Service, Pulaski; Lee’s Body Shop, Pearisburg; Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Dublin; Pulaski County Patriot, Pulaski; SERVPRO, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties; and Southern Furniture Warehouse, Radford.

The doors open at 5 p.m. for the show. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. The music events are typically held the second Saturday of each month through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue.

For more information about the NRCC Concert Series, please contact Tim Jones at (540) 674-3625 or visit www.nr.edu/concerts.