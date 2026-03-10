NRCC Concert Series presents Marshall Page & Coal Mountain and Slate Mountain Ramblers

The music of Marshall Page & the Coal Mountain Band and Slate Mountain Ramblers will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

Marshall Page is an accomplished singer/songwriter from Parrott Mountain, a small coal mining community from Southwest Virginia. He is joined by Sam Leary on dobro, Keith Webb on fiddle and banjo, Richard Burk on mandolin, and Jason Gravley on bass. The band will be performing original songs as well as a few traditional songs.

The Slate Mountain Ramblers is a family old-time group from Mt. Airy, N.C. The members are Richard Bowman, Barbara Bowman, Marsha Bowman Todd and Randy Hiatt. The Slate Mountain Ramblers play for dances, shows, family and community gatherings, and benefits. The band has a winning tradition, placing at various fiddlers’ conventions, and the group has traveled as far as Gainsborough, England, to perform.

Corporate sponsors of the jamborees include Anderson Audiology, Dublin; Dr. and Mrs. Bruce Brown, Christiansburg; CCCKY, LLC-Fazoli’s, Dublin; Deanie Hall-State Farm Agent, Dublin; Estes Auto & Truck Parts Inc., Pilot; First Community Bank, Pulaski; Gregory Seeding and Landscaping Company, Pulaski; King Tire Service, Pulaski; Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski; NRCC Bookstore, Dublin; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Dublin; Pulaski Patriot, Pulaski; SERVPRO, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties; and Southern Furniture Warehouse, Radford.

The doors open at 5 p.m. for the show. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. The music events are typically held the second Saturday of each month through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue.

For more information about the NRCC Concert Series, please contact Tim Jones at (540) 674-3625 or visit www.nr.edu/concerts.