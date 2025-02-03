NRCC Concert Series presents New Grass Edition and New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotter

The music of New Grass Edition and New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

The members of New Grass Edition are all former members of other bluegrass bands who love traditional bluegrass. Band members performing at the show are Brian Dunford on bass, Dewey Long on fiddle, Nessie Hunt on banjo and vocals, TJ Garrett on guitar and vocals, and Jack Wells on mandolin and vocals.

The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters have been playing old time mountain music in the Galax area since 1986. Dennis Hall is the founder of the band and continues to serve as band leader. The band was named for the small stream in Galax where Hall grew up and still resides, as well as in honor of Uncle Eck Dunford, a member of the original Bogtrotters band from the 1920s. The current group includes Hall on guitar, Eddie Bond on fiddle and vocals, Bonnie Bond on bass and vocals, Josh Ellis on banjo and vocals, and Caroline Noel Beverley on mandolin and vocals. The band has played at festivals across the U.S. and participated in the Friends of American Old Time Music and Dance Festival in Gainsborough, England. Several of the band members have played internationally in Scotland, England, Ireland and Australia. Since 1986, the band has placed first at the Galax Old Fiddlers Convention a total of 10 times.

Corporate sponsors of the jamborees include Anderson Audiology, Dublin; CCCKY, LLC-Fazoli’s, Dublin; Deanie Hall-State Farm Agent, Dublin; Estes Auto & Truck Parts Inc., Pilot; First Community Bank, Pulaski; Gregory Seeding and Landscaping Company, Pulaski; King Tire Service, Pulaski; Lee’s Body Shop, Pearisburg; Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Dublin; Pulaski Patriot, Pulaski; SERVPRO, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties; and Southern Furniture Warehouse, Radford.

The doors open at 5 p.m. for the show. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. The music events are typically held the second Saturday of each month through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue.

For more information about the NRCC Concert Series, please contact Tim Jones at (540) 674-3625 or visit www.nr.edu/concerts.