NRCC Presents 2025 Black History Month Program

In celebration of Black History Month, New River Community College (NRCC) and the college’s Black History Committee will sponsor a guest speaker and other entertainment on Sunday, February 16 at 3 p.m. The event will be held in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

Mr. Winfred Beale from Floyd, Va., will serve as this year’s keynote speaker. This year’s topic is “Honoring the ‘good works’ of our past, challenges of the ‘hard work’ still to be done.”

Beale received a bachelor’s degree in biology from American University, where he was a four-year letterman in track and field. He earned his master’s degree in educational leadership from Virginia Tech. Beale returned to the high school he graduated from, Floyd County High School (FCHS), as a teacher where he taught for 47 years. While at FCHS, he taught a variety of subjects including physical science, physics, earth science, ecology, and driver’s education. Now with 50 total years of coaching, he first began his coaching career as a track and field coach and later added the role of football coach. Beale was the head coach at FCHS for girls track & field for 39 years, boys track and field for 42 years, and football coach for 43 years.

During his tenure as head coach, the teams won numerous district and regional championships in football and boys and girls track and field, won a state championship in boys track and field, was state runner-up in football three times, and was state runner-up in girls track and field once. He received several Coach of the Year awards in football and track and field. Beale was inducted into the FCHS Hall of Fame in 2018, and the Floyd County football field was named “Coach Beale Field” in 2021. Beale is also a member and deacon at Mt. Zion Christian Church (DOC).

Other presentations include theater, music, and dance performances. Radford Church of God in Christ’s Praise Dance Team and Praise Team Choir will both perform. Adaire Theatre will present an excerpt from Sweet Lullaby.

This free event is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served following the program. For more information about the program, please contact Elaine Powell-Hawkins at (540) 674-3600, ext. 4478.