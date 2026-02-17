NRCC Presents 2026 Black History Month Program

In celebration of Black History Month, New River Community College (NRCC) and the college’s Black History Committee will sponsor a guest speaker and other entertainment on Sunday, February 22 at 3 p.m. The event will be held in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

Alethea “AJ” Robinson from Bluefield will serve as this year’s special guest. This year’s topic is “Standing Tall and Proud” and will feature a panel discussion with Robinson, Susie Green and Ellen Elmes.

Robinson is an accomplished public affairs and communications executive, currently serving as the Director of Communications and Tourism for Tazewell County. In this leadership role, she directs comprehensive strategies spanning public relations, destination marketing, community development, outdoor recreation, and media relations—each focused on driving economic growth and elevating the region’s profile across the Commonwealth and beyond. Her background includes extensive experience in the United States Senate, where she served under Senator John Warner and Senator George Allen. Robinson also served as Director of Special Projects for Second Chance Rocks the Two Virginias, the region’s largest concert event benefiting more than 100 nonprofit organizations.

Her dedication to public service and education is reflected in her extensive board and leadership involvement across the Commonwealth. She is a past member of Radford University’s Board of Visitors and currently serves on the Virginia State Board for Community Colleges where she chairs the Board’s Strategic Partnerships Committee. She is also a member of the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education Board and serves as Chair of the 60th Anniversary Celebrations of the Virginia Community Colleges.

In addition, Robinson serves on the State Board for Virginia Tourism, the Appalachian School of Law Board of Directors, the Southwest Virginia Community College Educational Foundation Board, the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority, and The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, where she serves as Vice Chair. She is also a member of the leadership team for Rotary District 7570, serving as Public Image Co-Chair and supporting communications and outreach across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Robinson serves on the Endless Opportunities Board, where she was part of the development of a $26.5 million regional workforce and child development hub in Abingdon. Robinson takes a collaborative, community-centered approach to her work and is deeply committed to strengthening rural communities through education, culture, and responsible growth. She resides in Bluefield, Virginia, with her husband, Erik, who serves on the Tazewell County School Board, and their twins, Ava Sophia and Dalton.

The event will also include several musical performances from Drumbeat, the Glorylanders, Radford Church of God in Christ Children’s Choir, and William Penn and Drew Dowdy.

This free event is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served following the program. For more information about the program, please contact Elaine Powell-Hawkins at (540) 674-3600, ext. 4478.