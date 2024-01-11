NRCC President Huber retiring

New River Community College president Dr. Pat Huber has announced plans to retire, effective at the end of December 2024.

Huber assumed the role of president in July 2017 and upon retirement, will have served more than 35 years at NRCC. She first joined the college faculty in 1988 as a part-time English instructor, teaching night classes. Later roles included positions as a division dean and academic vice president.

Accomplishments during her tenure, which Huber described as “our” rather than “my,” have included offering high quality academic and workforce development programs, providing a nurturing environment for student growth and success, growing the ACCE program and strengthening fundraising, enjoying strong partnerships throughout the New River Valley and beyond, upgrading program equipment and facilities, and, most recently, seeing a rebound in enrollment.

Plans for selection of Huber’s successor will be announced at a later date.