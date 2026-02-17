NRCC signs articulation agreement with George Mason University to expand cybersecurity pathways

Photo courtesy of NRCC

Seated L to R: Darren Troxler (GMU Executive Director of Academic Alliances), Dr. Robert Brandon (NRCC President). Standing L to R: Dr. Peter Anderson (NRCC Vice President for Instruction and Student Services), Lori Lavery (NRCC Dean of Business and Technologies), Jonathon Surratt (NRCC Assistant Professor of Computer Science/Information Technology), Josh Taylor (NRCC Assistant Professor of Information Technology)

New River Community College (NRCC) signed an articulation agreement with George Mason University (GMU) earlier this week at NRCC’s Christiansburg location, creating a new 2+2 transfer pathway for students pursuing careers in cybersecurity.

Through the agreement, students who complete NRCC’s information technology associate of applied science degree with a cybersecurity specialization will be able to transfer seamlessly into George Mason University’s bachelor of applied science in cyber security program. The partnership allows students to continue their education without leaving the New River Valley, as the GMU program is offered in both in-person and fully online formats. Eligible students may also qualify for tuition-free attendance through the Mason Virginia Promise Grant (MVP), a last-dollar award that closes any remaining financial gaps for standard undergraduate tuition after all other gift aid has been applied, further increasing access and affordability.

“This agreement reflects our belief that students should never have to choose between career preparation and the opportunity to transfer,” said NRCC President Robert Brandon. “Under this partnership, students can use our program as a launch point into employment, into a bachelor’s degree, or into both, and it reflects our ongoing commitment to open as many doors as possible for our students.”

NRCC is the first community college in its region of the Commonwealth to establish this specific cybersecurity pathway with George Mason University, although similar pathways exist at other Virginia community colleges.

As part of the partnership, George Mason University will provide one-on-one advising to NRCC students to support a smooth transition. To be eligible, students must successfully complete the NRCC Information Technology AAS degree with grades of C or better in all required coursework.

The agreement underscores NRCC’s ongoing efforts to expand transfer opportunities and strengthen partnerships that meet regional workforce needs, particularly in high-demand, technology-driven fields like cybersecurity.

For more information about NRCC’s Information Technology programs, visit www.nr.edu/it.