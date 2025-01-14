NRCC Spring registration still open, classes begin Jan. 22

NRCC Spring registration still open, classes begin Jan. 22Registration is still open for New River Community College’s spring semester, which begins Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

The spring semester offers a wide variety of both online and in-person courses in over 100 degree, diploma, and certificate programs, along with short-term workforce development options.

Spring courses available online include classes in English, math, business, information technology, health, and more, and many of these classes are transferable to four-year colleges and universities.

Other courses available this spring include training and education in high-demand fields such as early childhood development, EMT, engineering design technology, forensic science, human services, machine technology, police science, and paralegal administrative support — many of which are part of the G3 Program.

The G3 Program is a tuition assistance program for any Virginia resident who qualifies for in-state tuition and whose family income falls below an identified threshold. Eligible students may enroll in designated programs leading to jobs in high-demand fields. For more information on G3 eligibility, visit www.nr.edu/g3.  Both in-person and online classes are eligible for G3 assistance.

The spring class schedule is available at www.nr.edu/schedule/. To enroll for the spring semester, visit www.nr.edu/registernow or call the NRCC Welcome Center at (540) 674-3709 to speak with an advisor.

NRCC will also offer 10-week and 7-week sessions this spring. The 10-week session begins February 24. The first 7-week session begins January 22, and the second 7-week session begins March 19.