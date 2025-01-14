NRCC Spring registration still open, classes begin Jan. 22

Registration is still open for New River Community College’s spring semester, which begins Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

The spring semester offers a wide variety of both online and in-person courses in over 100 degree, diploma, and certificate programs, along with short-term workforce development options.

Spring courses available online include classes in English, math, business, information technology, health, and more, and many of these classes are transferable to four-year colleges and universities.

Other courses available this spring include training and education in high-demand fields such as early childhood development, EMT, engineering design technology, forensic science, human services, machine technology, police science, and paralegal administrative support — many of which are part of the G3 Program.

The G3 Program is a tuition assistance program for any Virginia resident who qualifies for in-state tuition and whose family income falls below an identified threshold. Eligible students may enroll in designated programs leading to jobs in high-demand fields. For more information on G3 eligibility, visit www.nr.edu/g3. Both in-person and online classes are eligible for G3 assistance.

The spring class schedule is available at www.nr.edu/schedule/. To enroll for the spring semester, visit www.nr.edu/registernow or call the NRCC Welcome Center at (540) 674-3709 to speak with an advisor.

NRCC will also offer 10-week and 7-week sessions this spring. The 10-week session begins February 24. The first 7-week session begins January 22, and the second 7-week session begins March 19.