NRCC to host free music event

Free Music Event (Adam McPeak & Mountain Thunder and Gap Civil)

When: Saturday, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.

Where: New River Community College, Dublin

Description: New River Community College’s Concert Series brings you a night of music featuring Adam McPeak & Mountain Thunder and Gap Civil. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is free; donations will be accepted to help with travel expenses for the musicians. The Concert Series events are held the second Saturday of each month, October through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue. The show is in 117 Edwards Hall. All are welcome! www.nr.edu/concerts