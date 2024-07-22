NRV Fair opens today at 5 p.m.

The New River Valley Fair gets underway today at the New River Valley Fairgrounds, Route 100, Dublin.

The Fair opens at 5 p.m. to 10:30, Monday-Thursday (11 p.m. Friday and Saturday).

Wristband ride special is $30 Monday – Friday from 5 p.m. until close.

Get $5 off today only by ordering online before 5 p.m. at www.colerides.com

Tonight’s special event is the Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m. (Free with gate admission).

Admission: Kids 6 and under free; kids 7-11, $3; ages 12 and older, $7.

Wednesday is Pulaski County Night and gate admission is free.

See more at nrvfair.com or facebook.com/nrvfair