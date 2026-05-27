Office of Prevention and Recovery awarded grant to support veterans and their families

The Pulaski County Office of Prevention and Recovery has received a $30,000.00 grant from the Virginia Department of Veteran’s Services and launches the HOPE Program to support veterans and their families to access mental health and wraparound services to prevent addiction, reduce substance use and avert suicide.

The HOPE Program, standing for ‘Healing, Outreach, Prevention and Empowerment’, focuses on providing access to mental health and support services for active-duty members, veterans, and their families. With specific goals of preventing suicide and addressing substance use and addiction, the program offers assessments, mental health services, case management and referral support, as well as a menu of extended wraparound services that can be accessed right here in Pulaski County. The wraparound menu can include support with obtaining safe housing, addressing transportation needs and building job skills, accompanied by education on physical wellness, food and nutrition, financial wellness, parenting, and more.

“The health and wellness of our veteran population and their families is very important to the Board of Supervisors and to County Administration, and we are delighted to be in a position with the newly created Office of Prevention and Recovery to add the HOPE Program to specifically and meaningfully focus on supporting these men and women through specialized programming and access to an array services”, stated Jonathan D. Sweet, County Administrator. “This holistic approach centered around the comprehensive health of the veteran along with their family unit, is consistent with how the Office of Prevention and Recovery intends to positively impact the lives and change the legacies of those in our community who need help.”

In 2023, the NRV offered 1/5 as many mental health providers per capita as the state’s rate, a concerningly high number of overdose deaths, and a suicide rate at 1.5 times the state’s rate. Pulaski County is home to over 2,000 veterans – a population at a significantly higher risk for substance use disorder and suicide than the general public. Veterans in our area have at least a 45-minute drive to the nearest VA hospital and may experience more than a 30-day wait to access many covered mental health and SUD services.

The HOPE Program’s grant funding will help provide free access to a mental health provider for service men and women and their households with offices in both Dublin and Fairlawn, through a partnership with Flourished Counseling, LLC. Additionally, funding will

support a case manager to provide connection to services and to assist with referrals to other organizations.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to support our Veteran population and their families. The Office of Prevention and Recovery was created to build resilience, lasting healing and overall well-being for generations”, stated Katie Thompson, Director of the Office of Prevention and Recovery. “We know that our Veteran population is currently underserved in the mental health space due to a variety of barriers and we are honored to pilot this program here in Pulaski County.”

The HOPE program is now enrolling! If you know a veteran or someone currently serving in the military that is in need of mental health services, struggling with substance use, concerned with suicide, or is interested in learning more about the support opportunities of the HOPE program, call (540) 994-2560.