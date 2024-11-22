Ohio man dies in Carroll County crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday (Nov. 19, 2024) at 2:55 a.m. on Interstate 77 northbound at the nine-mile marker in Carroll County. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday (Nov. 19, 2024) at 2:55 a.m. on Interstate 77 northbound at the nine-mile marker in Carroll County.

A 2025 Mercedes Benz CLA250 was heading northbound on Interstate 77 when the vehicle went off of the left side of the interstate. The Mercedes struck the end of the guardrail, and then spun back onto the Interstate, where it was struck by a 2019 Ford F450. The Mercedes then spun again into the side of a 2023 Volvo VNR tractor trailer. The Volvo truck went off the right side of the road, while the Mercedes again spun into a 2025 Peterbilt tractor trailer. The Mercedes then finally came to rest off of the right side of the interstate.

The driver of the Mercedes, Nicholas R. Oleski, 34, of Cleveland, Ohio, was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A passenger, Justine A. Hitchcock, 34, of Cleveland, Ohio, died at the scene. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

None of the other drivers or passengers suffered any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.