One driver dies in Hillsville crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred this morning at approximately 8:01 a.m. on the Route 58 bypass near Snake Creek Road in the town of Hillsville.

A VDOT work truck was parked partially in the left lane, getting ready to place work signs on the left shoulder, when it was struck by a passenger vehicle. There were work signs already placed on the right shoulder.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was killed in the crash. Identification is pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the VDOT truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.