One person killed, two injured in Saturday UTV accident

From Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

One person died and two other individuals were injured Saturday in a UTV accident on National Forest land in Pulaski County.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the 4000 block of Millers Creek Road in the Gatewood are of the county in reference to an accident involving three individuals riding a UTV (Utility Task Vehicles) on National Forest land.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office says the incident took place approximately two miles from the roadway in very steep terrain.

Jeffery Lienhart of Max Meadows was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two other individuals involved in the incident were transported from the scene for medical care.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Wythe County Emergency Communications Center, Wythe County Emergency Services, Max Meadows Fire Department, Virginia Game Wardens, Virginia State Police, Pulaski County Joint Communications Center, Pulaski County Emergency Services, Pulaski Fire Department and Pulaski County Public Safety for their help with this incident.