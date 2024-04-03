Opal Christine Linkous Koger, age 102, of Dublin, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on April 2, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Thomas Harvey Koger.

Her family includes children Tom Koger and wife Tina, Judy Koger (deceased); Nancy Koger Taylor and husband, Robert, Martha Koger Kelly and husband Stuart. Grandchildren are Susan Koger (deceased), Christopher Koger, Sarah Taylor, Paul Taylor and wife Kara, Noelle Kelly Edwards and husband Drew, Anna Kelly Banke and husband Christopher. Great grandchildren are Kaydence and Johnny Taylor and Abby and Samantha Edwards.

Opal grew up on her family’s small farm on Nubbins Ridge Road near Spanishburg, West Virginia. Her parents were Elonzo E. Linkous and Lula Gunter Linkous. Her sister, Elsie L. Harmon and two brothers, Nelson Linkous and Willard Linkous, are also deceased.

While still single, Opal worked at several jobs, including at Maidenform in Princeton and at Celenese in Narrows. While waitressing at the Blue Stone Tavern in Spanishburg, Opal met Harvey, a Burlington Industries truck driver. They fell in love and married on February 9, 1950. Opal moved to Dublin where she spent her energies raising her ready-made family of Tommy and Judy, Harvey’s children from a previous marriage, and later, two more daughters. In 1955 they built a house in Fair Acres. She created a clean and comfortable home, raised vegetable and flower gardens, sewed clothes, and put delicious meals on the table each day.

Joining Dublin Baptist Church shortly after moving to Dublin, Opal faithfully brought her family to worship each week. She loved her church family and in later years, enjoyed activities with the Keenagers and visiting the shut-ins.

Opal accomplished her goal of being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She lived a long and happy life, greatly blessed, and loved by many.

We want to thank the team at Good Samaritan Hospice for their wonderful care and guidance. Also, many thanks to Bonnie Singleton and Anne Mills for much needed help caring for Opal.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM – Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Dublin Baptist Church with Chaplain Todd Triplett officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Saturday at the Church.

To sign Opal’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.