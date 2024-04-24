Operation DISS-RUPT set for I-81 April 25-26

Wytheville, Va. – The Virginia State Police Wytheville, Culpeper, Appomattox, and Salem Divisions will be conducting Operation DISS-rupt on all 325 miles of Interstate 81 in Virginia on April 25, 2024, and April 26, 2024. The traffic enforcement and educational safety initiative focuses on D istracted driving, I mpaired driving, S peed compliance and S eat belt safety. During a similar effort in February (Feb. 12-13), 343 drivers were cited for speeding. Preliminary numbers currently show 225 drivers have died on Virginia roads so far this year. April is also Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“This spring we have continued to see dangerous driving behaviors on Virginia’s highways, and our goal is to “disrupt” them,” said Lt. Col. Matt Hanley, director of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations. “We’re working to get Virginia back to the basics of traffic safety, which includes getting motorists to slow down, share the road and drive distraction free.”

Operation DISS-rupt focuses on the four key causes of fatal and serious injury crashes across Virginia’s interstate system. The operation’s goal is to achieve zero fatal crashes during designated enforcement periods and to reduce the total number of crashes on our interstates for the calendar year by ten percent. During operation DISS-rupt, additional troopers will patrol on Interstate 64 across the Commonwealth and focus on driving behaviors:

Ditch Distractions: Virginia is "Hands-Free" which prohibits drivers from holding personal communications devices while driving. The use of GPS and phone calls are legal, as long as the device is not in your hands.

Never Drive Impaired: Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs is illegal in Virginia. Even buzzed driving is drunk driving. Always designate a sober driver, use public transportation, or a ride-sharing service.

Comply with Speed Limits: Posted speed limits on Virginia interstates never exceed 70 mph. So, neither should your speed. Speed-related crashes claimed 441 lives in 2022 in Virginia. Simply, drive to save lives.

Seat Belt Safety: Virginia law requires all front seat occupants of motor vehicles be restrained, and any passenger from birth to 18 years old be properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat or seat belt, no matter their seating position.

There were no fatal crashes on Interstate 64 during the Operation DISS-rupt on that interstate earlier this month.