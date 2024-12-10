Pamela Ann Frazier Hayes passed away on December 4, 2024. She was born in Radford, Virginia on February 11, 1956 to Ray and Almeta Frazier. Pam is survived by her husband Richard “Dickie” Hayes Jr., sister Wanda Shealey, brother in-law Rev. James Shealey, sister in-law Betty Frazier, daughter in-law Jenna Hayes, and her 2 greatest joys, Jake (12) and Beckett (9) Hayes. We know that Pam is being welcomed into heaven by daughter Alena, son Brooks, and brother Rudell Frazier.

At two weeks old, Pam, a devoted Christian, attended her first church service. Her life revolved around the church and it was not only a place of worship, but her family. She played clarinet in the high school marching band, sang in the church choir, and later in life shared her beautiful alto voice in the Pulaski Community Choir. Singing was one of the greatest pleasures in her life.

From a young age, Pam’s heart was filled with compassion and generosity for others, embracing everyone. This unique gift was received by so many, and her dedication to helping those in need was always a top priority. A large number of people reading this have been blessed by the gift of an unexpected card, a meal, one of her warm hugs, or an open ear when it was needed the most.

Pam was an amazing wife, mother, and MamMaw. What started with a blind date with Dickie, led to a shared connection that spanned 50+ years. They were a special couple whose love was evident to everyone. The strength of their bond carried them through the loss of both of their children. Her love for her children and grandchildren was one of her gifts that will be forever cherished. She would do anything for them and loved seeing them smile and hearing them laugh. Keeping her family connected was very important to Pam and she looked forward to the Grimes Family Reunion every August. Family was everything to her.

Pam had a 43 year career at AEP as a customer representative. She was diligent, fair, and dependable, making her a valued employee. Dickie was thankful for her long career with AEP to support her love of shopping and dining at nice restaurants. Pam also enjoyed decorating her house and changing the decor with the seasons. People who knew Pam knew she loved a theme. Roosters, lemons, snowmen, when she was into it, she was “all in!” Walking into her home, you were greeted by the warmth of her hospitality, beautiful family pictures, and almost immediately offered something to eat. Her delicious cooking was a reflection of her mother, Almeta. Everyone hoped that there would be some of Pam’s delectable homemade carrot cake offered. Her trick was in the carrots used, but we won’t spill the beans.

A memorial service will be held for Pam at the River of Life Church located at 5311 Black Hollow Rd., Dublin, VA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14th at 1:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 2:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Ronald McDonald House of Durham, https://rmhctriangle.org/donate/ or to the City of Refuge in Pulaski https://www.cityofrefugepc.org/donate

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.