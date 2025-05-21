Pamela Sue Smith Brumagin
Pamela Sue Smith Brumagin, age 79 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at the home of her son. Born May 26, 1945 in Brewster, Ohio and raised on a Dairy Farm, she was the daughter of the late Verne & Marjorie Smith. She was also preceded by her brother Ronnie Smith.
She was a member of Aldersgate UM Church since 1986 and very active in the U.M. Women’s group and teaching Sunday School. She was a government service employee when she worked in the Navy Department. She was ombudsman for the USS Cone, #DD-866. Most people knew here from Old Dominion Insurance Company & Charles Lunsford & Sons.
Pamela is survived by her
Sons – David Matthew Brumagin – Pulaski, Dustin Marshall (Shirley Vest) Brumagin – Dublin
Grandchildren – Amanda Grace Morgan, “Jenna” Christian Brumagin, David Brumagin, Jr., Devyn Zane Brumagin and wife, Alisha and their daughter, Ashlynn.
Great Grandchildren – Nevaeh, Gracie, Eion and Michael
Step Grandchildren – Dr. Elissa Fink, Henry (Adera) Fink
Step Great Grandchildren – Maren & Ada Fink
Nieces – Paula, Peggy, Terrie and Amy
Funeral services will be held 6:00 PM – Friday, May 23, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until service time Friday at the Funeral Home.
Burial will be private at the Hunter’s Cemetery (Little Creek).Dublin.
