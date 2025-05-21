Pamela Sue Smith Brumagin, age 79 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at the home of her son. Born May 26, 1945 in Brewster, Ohio and raised on a Dairy Farm, she was the daughter of the late Verne & Marjorie Smith. She was also preceded by her brother Ronnie Smith.

She was a member of Aldersgate UM Church since 1986 and very active in the U.M. Women’s group and teaching Sunday School. She was a government service employee when she worked in the Navy Department. She was ombudsman for the USS Cone, #DD-866. Most people knew here from Old Dominion Insurance Company & Charles Lunsford & Sons.

Pamela is survived by her

Sons – David Matthew Brumagin – Pulaski, Dustin Marshall (Shirley Vest) Brumagin – Dublin

Grandchildren – Amanda Grace Morgan, “Jenna” Christian Brumagin, David Brumagin, Jr., Devyn Zane Brumagin and wife, Alisha and their daughter, Ashlynn.

Great Grandchildren – Nevaeh, Gracie, Eion and Michael

Step Grandchildren – Dr. Elissa Fink, Henry (Adera) Fink

Step Great Grandchildren – Maren & Ada Fink

Nieces – Paula, Peggy, Terrie and Amy

Funeral services will be held 6:00 PM – Friday, May 23, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until service time Friday at the Funeral Home.

Burial will be private at the Hunter’s Cemetery (Little Creek).Dublin.

