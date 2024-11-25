Pass the Stuffing, Not the Flu This Thanksgiving

Health Officials Encourage Vaccinating Against Respiratory Illnesses

Before Gathering with Family and Friends

Southwest Va. – Turkey, stuffing, and family gatherings are on the horizon – and so are respiratory viruses like COVID-19, flu, and RSV. The Southwest Virginia public health districts remind residents that getting vaccinated now could help keep you and your loved ones healthy throughout the holiday season.

“Staying up to date on your vaccinations is one of the best ways to prevent severe respiratory illness,” says Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Southwest Regional Director and Health Director with Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. “If you haven’t already been vaccinated against respiratory illnesses like flu, COVID-19 and RSV this season, do it as soon as possible ahead of the holidays.”

Health officials recommend everyone 6 months or older get vaccinated against COVID-19 and flu. If you haven’t gotten the RSV vaccine and are 60-74 years old with a health condition, speak with your healthcare provider about whether the RSV vaccine is the right choice for you. Pregnant women and parents of newborns should also talk with their provider about the benefits of the RSV vaccine.

Other prevention steps people can take to stay healthy include:

Staying home when sick

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water

Covering coughs and sneezes

“One of the most powerful things you can do if you become ill is to avoid public spaces, including your place of employment. Staying away from others when we are symptomatic will protect those around us, especially those who may be medically vulnerable.” Dr. Morrow said. “Simple prevention steps like washing your hands frequently and covering coughs and sneezes can also go a long way.”

For more information about how to stay healthy during respiratory illness season and all year round, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov.