Patricia Marianne Malik née Bivens, 68, of Richmond, VA formerly of Dublin, VA passed away Thursday, January 23, 2025, at her home. Born July 3, 1956, in Pont-à-Mousson, France. She was the daughter of late Milton Harvey Bivens and Olga Marie Bivens of Dublin, VA. She is survived by her husband Zeek Malik of Richmond, Va; son Rusty Quesenberry and wife Lisa of Dublin, VA; granddaughter Nicole Quesenberry of Dublin, VA; Aunt Elisabeth Wiley and her daughter Beatrice Lawson of Dublin, VA and numerous other cousins. Patricia will be cremated, and a private celebration of life will be held by family.