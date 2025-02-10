Patricia Marianne Malik née Bivens
Patricia Marianne Malik née Bivens, 68, of Richmond, VA formerly of Dublin, VA passed away Thursday, January 23, 2025, at her home. Born July 3, 1956, in Pont-à-Mousson, France. She was the daughter of late Milton Harvey Bivens and Olga Marie Bivens of Dublin, VA. She is survived by her husband Zeek Malik of Richmond, Va; son Rusty Quesenberry and wife Lisa of Dublin, VA; granddaughter Nicole Quesenberry of Dublin, VA; Aunt Elisabeth Wiley and her daughter Beatrice Lawson of Dublin, VA and numerous other cousins. Patricia will be cremated, and a private celebration of life will be held by family.