Patricia “Patty” Ann Jones Gravely, age 74, of Lenoir went to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 24, 2024. She was born March 30, 1950 in Wythe County, Virginia to the late Jack Jones and Dorothy Hively Melton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one infant son, Bryan Wayne Gravely and special grandmother, Ruby Hall Jones.

Patty was a graduate of Pulaski High School and New River Community College. She was a nurse for life and retired from Caldwell Memorial Hospital after 25 years of service. She was a member of Whitnel First Baptist Church. Patty had a great love for her family and enjoyed cooking for them, especially for the holiday gatherings.

Those left to cherish Patty’s memory include her loving husband of 53 years, Wayne Gravely, of the home; two daughters, Kimberly Huffstetler and Betsy Watson, both of Lenoir; one sister, Karen Davis (Kenny) of Pulaski, VA; six grandchildren, all of Lenoir; one great-grandson, of Lenoir.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home Chapel, Lenoir, NC.

A funeral service will be held in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel in Pulaski, Virginia on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 2pm.

The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, VA.

