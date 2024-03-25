November 6, 1937

March 23, 2024

Paul Edward Holbrook, Sr., 86, of Dublin, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmo and Scena Holbrook; brother, James Ray Holbrook; and sister, Hazel Sifford.

Survivors include his spouse of 66 years, Elise Holbrook; daughters, Debbie Puckett (Tim), Diana Jackson (Phil), and Betty Robertson (Greg); son, Paul “Bert” Holbrook (Tammy); sisters, Mary Holbrook, and Rhonda Holbrook; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Paul was a veteran of the United States Navy. Upon leaving the military he started his own plumbing and heating business, and you would always find Bert and Little Man by his side. His kindness and generosity touched the lives of many.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Carilion Hospice for their exemplary care. Also, for his wonderful daughter-in-law, Tammy Holbrook, for all the love and care shown by her.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to the Newbern Fire Dept., PO Box 328, Newbern, VA 24126

The Holbrook family is in the care of the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.