Paul Edward Taylor, age 70 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, May 12, 2024 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem. Born April 14, 1954 in Pulaski, Virginia he was the son of the late Garnet Lawman Taylor & Frances Pauline Cole Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, David, Danny, Doug and Michael Taylor and sisters Violet Akers, Dorothy Bishop.

Paul was an employee at Bond Cote with 25 years of service.

He is survived by his

Wife – Ann Boyd Taylor – Pulaski

Stepchildren – Bobby & Sandra Dalton – Dublin, Kincie Burnette – Carroll County, Teresa Puckett – Fairlawn

Grandchildren – Tyler Dalton, Carly Dalton, Shaye Dalton, Kelly Puckett, Kasey Puckett, Kenneth Campbell and Katelyn Spangler

Sisters – Wilma Davis – Pulaski, Patty Anderson – Pulaski

Brother – Roger Taylor – Pulaski

Uncle – Clarence Taylor

Several nieces and nephews

Memorial services will be held 6:00 PM – Thursday, May 23, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Chaplain Bobby Ward officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.