Paulette Martin

Paulette Denese Martin (September 18, 1955 ~ February 12, 2024 (age 68)) was a beloved soul who had a heart full of love and compassion. She leaves a cherished memory of strength, wisdom, and dedication to her family and community.

She leaves behind her sons, Ibn Aswad Stiles and Jonpaul Delemus Wallace (Heather), and her daughters, Jonette Deneal Wallace and Joneise Shirley-Ann Glover (Krisean). Her grandson, Givon Idris Stiles, her granddaughters, Anaya Renee Stiles, Meliah Annette Wallace, Ava Mae Wallace, Miracle Genesis Wallace.

Born on September 18, 1955, in Newark, NJ to Howard Elwood Martin and Anna Mae Wade-Martin as the fourth child of seven and the only daughter.

She spent most of her childhood days Double-Dutching, playing ball and jacks as well as the piano for a short time. Her brothers are Howard

Douglas Martin (Doloris) of Fuquay-Varina, NC; Stanley Wade Martin(d) and Georgette; Larry O’Neil Martin of Pulaski, VA; Alex Monroe Martin (Dora) of Jackson, MI; Keith Ira Martin(d) and Archie Lamont Martin and family of Pulaski, VA. Paulette has 32 nieces and nephew, a host of great nieces and great nephews, cousins, and friends that have become family over her many years of dedication and ability to light up every room when she walks in.

She went to college after high school to pursue the medical field where she realized she wanted to impact people at a different pace. With her selfless approach and passionate soul, she found her love for retail was pure joy. The nomadic spirit of Paulette will forever live on.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church at 12:30 p.m. Entombment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700