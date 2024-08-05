PC golfers beat Cave, Northside
Pulaski County’s golf team came away victorious in Monday’s match at Draper Valley Golf Course, defeating Cave Spring and Northside.
Freshman Evan Singleton of Pulaski County was medalist shooting a 77, with a 36 on the back nine.
Individual scores looked like this:
Pulaski County (327) – Evan Singleton 77, Thatcher Singleton 88, Will Rackaway 86, Keaton Jones 80, Johnny Anderson 84, Mikey Gonzalez 88.
Cave Spring (333) – Rio Rupert 79,Andrew McAfee 81, Ben Fradette 86, Kendall West 87.
Northside (351) – Ryland Stump 83, Camden Spangler 87, Justin Tucker 89, Preston Driscoll 92.