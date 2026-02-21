PC track teams deliver points, records, state qualifiers

(At left) Throwing Coach Eric Berry and his athlete Anius Slaughter after winning gold.

Head Coach Britney Hodge

At Region 3D Indoor Track & Field Championships held in Roanoke, the Pulaski County Cougars delivered a complete team performance filled with points, personal records, and state qualifications.

The boys team placed 7th overall with 32 points, while the girls team finished 11th in the final standings.

Regional Champion & State Qualifiers

Leading the way was Anius Slaughter, with a winning throw of 45-06.25 in Shot Put, earning All-Region honors.

In the 500 meters, Alex Flores not only punched his ticket to state with a third-place finish and PR time of 1:09.59, but also contributed 6 team points.

Braxton Merchant, a dual-sport athlete, secured his state berth in the long jump with a third-place leap of 20-05.75, adding 6 points to the team total.

Boys Team Point Contributors

The Cougars saw scoring efforts across multiple events:

Tanner Linkous scored 4 points in the 1000 meters.

Brayden Snell, a sophomore, ran a PR of 6.88 in the 55 meters and added 2 points in the long jump.

Colin Wright placed 6th in the shot put, earning 1 point with a PR throw of 42-07.25.

Jackson Squires placed 6th in the 300 meters adding 1 point with a time of 37.45.

The boys 4×200-meter relay team of junior Tanner Toney, sophomore Brayden Snell, senior Bryant Nottingham, and sophomore Jackson Squires added 2 points to the team score.

Additional Personal Records

Jayden Aviles set a PR of 9.95 in the 55-meter hurdles.

Cecil Black dropped 15 seconds in the 1600 meters to run a PR of 5:35.93.

On the girls side, Saige Hutton placed 6th in the shot put with a PR throw of 28-08.00, scoring a team point. Olivia King ran a PR of 9.64 in the 55-meter hurdles, and Nina Bucey-Card recorded a PR of 6:21.53 in the 1600 meters.

With Region 3D competition complete, the Cougars now shift their focus toward the state championships to finish off the season.