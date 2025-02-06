PCHS adds six to Hall of Fame

Pulaski County High School is proud to announce the Class of 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees. The six distinguished alumni will be honored on February 7, 2025, during halftime of the girls’ varsity basketball game. We invite the community to join us in celebrating these remarkable individuals.

Our first inductee into the Pulaski County High School Hall of Fame is Emily Hammond, class of 1992. Emily Hammond is a prominent legal scholar and expert in energy, environmental, and administrative law. Currently a member of the faculty at George Washington University Law School, she has previously taught at Wake Forest University and the University of Oklahoma College of Law. With a distinguished career that includes clerking for Judge Richard W. Story of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Hammond is widely recognized for her contributions to legal scholarship, including numerous published articles and co-authored books. Her expertise extends beyond academia, as she has made significant policy contributions, most notably through a presidential appointment to the U.S. Department of Energy in 2021. In her role, she demonstrated exceptional leadership as Deputy Counsel for Litigation, Regulation, and Enforcement, and Deputy General Counsel for Environmental and Litigation. Hammond has also provided valuable insights to lawmakers, having testified before the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Small Business and the Subcommittee on Natural Resources. Her career exemplifies a dedication to both legal excellence and public service.

Our second inductee into the Pulaski County High School Hall of Fame is Todd Grantham, class of 1984.Todd Grantham is a highly experienced and accomplished football coach known for his expertise in defensive strategies. Over the years, Grantham has earned a reputation for developing aggressive, hard-hitting defenses and turning around struggling units. With a career that spans multiple programs in major college football, he has consistently made an impact at schools like the University of Florida, Mississippi State, and Georgia. Grantham’s defensive schemes often feature a mix of blitz-heavy strategies and an emphasis on pressuring the quarterback, and his leadership has made him a respected figure in the coaching community. Whether as a coordinator or assistant, his track record speaks to his ability to shape some of the toughest defenses in college football. Todd and his wife, Paige, have long been generous supporters of local initiatives, including Angel Tree and various sports programs. In 2010, Todd’s high school jersey was retired in recognition of his accomplishments. In 2024, Todd teamed up with the Saints to donate Guardian Helmet Caps to the Cougar football program, a contribution valued at over $10,000. This investment was made to enhance player safety by providing additional protection over standard football helmets.

Our third inductee into the Pulaski County High School Hall of Fame is Tenisha Marchbanks, class of 1995. Tenisha Marchbanks is a dedicated education professional with a deep passion for supporting others on their educational and life journeys. Though she prefers to work behind the scenes and does not seek recognition, her impact is felt in every role she undertakes. A graduate of New River Community College, Pellissippi State Community College, and the University of Tennessee, Tenisha holds an Ed.S. in Administration and Supervision (2015), an MS in Elementary Education (2004), and a

B.A. in Psychology (2002), all from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

With over two decades of experience in education, Tenisha’s career has spanned roles including 8th grade English Language Arts teacher, adjunct instructor, instructional coach, and assistant principal. After teaching for 10 years, she was selected for the prestigious 5th Cohort of the Leadership Academy, where she completed an intensive selection process that included multiple interviews. The program paired her with a veteran principal, where she served in an assistant principal role while attending classes. This experience helped her earn her Ed.S. and further develop her leadership skills. As an assistant principal, Tenisha has served schools with student populations of 1,000+ students, continuing her dedication to creating positive, supportive environments for both educators and students.

Our fourth inductee into the Pulaski County High School Hall of Fame is Dr. Geoffrey Layman, class of 1986. Dr. Geoffrey Layman is a highly respected scholar and educator with a distinguished career in political science. A proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where he was a member of the Marching Virginians, Dr. Layman earned his bachelor’s degree in 1990 before continuing his academic journey at Indiana University, where he completed both his master’s and doctorate in political science. His career in higher education began at the University of Southern Mississippi and has taken him to prestigious institutions, including Vanderbilt, the University of Maryland, and ultimately the University of Notre Dame.

Since joining Notre Dame in 2009, Dr. Layman has become a leading voice in his field, publishing numerous academic journals and being featured in major news outlets like USA Today, The Washington Post, and The Chicago Tribune. He has authored two books, including his most recent work, Secular Surge: A New Fault Line in American Politics, published in 2021. In 2021, Dr. Layman was appointed Chair of the Department of Political Science at Notre Dame, a position he continues to hold as he shapes the future of political science education and research at the university.

Our fifth inductee into the Pulaski County High School Hall of Fame is Dr. Carl E. Hanks, Jr., class of 1977. Dr. Carl E. Hanks Jr. is a seasoned physician with a career spanning over several decades, marked by a deep commitment to healthcare and his community. A 1981 graduate of the University of Virginia, Dr. Hanks went on to complete his medical education at the University of Virginia Medical School. After finishing medical school, he began his medical practice in Wytheville, Virginia, before moving to Pulaski in 1995 to work in the emergency room at Pulaski Community Hospital. Over the years, he became the head physician of the emergency department, a role he held until 2015. Alongside his work in the emergency room, Dr. Hanks has been a dedicated leader at the Pulaski Free Clinic, where he continues to serve as the lead doctor.

In addition to his medical career, Dr. Hanks has contributed to the New River Valley Emmaus Walk Community, serving both as a lay person and a music leader. Following his tenure at the hospital, he worked as a traveling emergency room doctor in hospitals across the New River Valley and East Tennessee. In 2018, Dr. Hanks took on a pivotal role as the lead physician at Volvo, helping to establish and grow the company’s medical office. Dr. Hanks is also a passionate advocate for local youth, having served on the board of the Calfee Center. Through his extensive career and community involvement, Dr. Hanks has made a profound and lasting impact on both healthcare and the well-being of his community.

Our final inductee is Dr. Kellie A. Poole Mason, class of 1988. Dr. Kellie A. Mason is an accomplished educational leader currently serving as a Secondary School Leadership Coach for the Department of Teaching and Learning with Newport News Public Schools. Before this role, Dr. Mason dedicated over five years as the principal of Warwick High School in Newport News, where she made significant strides in enhancing student success and school culture. Her extensive career in education began in Virginia Beach City Public Schools, where she served as a teacher, instructional specialist, assistant principal, and principal.

A proud 1993 graduate of the University of Virginia with a degree in Secondary Social Studies and History, Dr. Mason went on to earn a degree in Education Administration in 2008. She furthered her academic journey by obtaining a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Educational Leadership from Old Dominion University in 2015. Throughout her career, Dr. Mason has earned numerous accolades, including the Kemps Landing Magnet Schools’ Teacher of the Year in 2002, the Curry School of Education Outstanding Teacher Award in 2004, and the Educational Leadership Services Program

Outstanding Doctoral Student in 2015. In 2022-2023, she was honored as the High School Principal of the Year by Newport News Public Schools.

In addition to her professional achievements, Dr. Mason is an active community leader, involved with the Newport News Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., the Newport News Education Foundation, the Rotary Club of Warwick at City Center Newport News, and various ministries at Ivy Baptist Church. Her dedication to education and community service continues to inspire and impact the lives of those around her.