PCHS basketball games postponed

cougars headThe PCHS Boys and Girls Basketball games scheduled for Friday, January 30, have been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather.
Below are the affected contests:

Friday – 01/30/26 (POSTPONED)

  • JV Boys Basketball: Pulaski Co. @ Patrick Henry — 5:30 PM
  • Varsity Boys Basketball: Pulaski Co. @ Patrick Henry — 7:00 PM
  • Varsity Girls Basketball: Patrick Henry @ Pulaski Co. — 6:00 PM

Once a makeup date is determined, updated information will be shared.

Scott Vest

Athletic & Activities Director

Pulaski County High School