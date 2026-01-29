PCHS basketball games postponed

The PCHS Boys and Girls Basketball games scheduled for Friday, January 30, have been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather.

Below are the affected contests:

Friday – 01/30/26 (POSTPONED)

JV Boys Basketball: Pulaski Co. @ Patrick Henry — 5:30 PM

Pulaski Co. @ Patrick Henry — Varsity Boys Basketball: Pulaski Co. @ Patrick Henry — 7:00 PM

Pulaski Co. @ Patrick Henry — Varsity Girls Basketball: Patrick Henry @ Pulaski Co. — 6:00 PM

Once a makeup date is determined, updated information will be shared.