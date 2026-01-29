PCHS basketball games postponed
The PCHS Boys and Girls Basketball games scheduled for Friday, January 30, have been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather.
Below are the affected contests:
Friday – 01/30/26 (POSTPONED)
- JV Boys Basketball: Pulaski Co. @ Patrick Henry — 5:30 PM
- Varsity Boys Basketball: Pulaski Co. @ Patrick Henry — 7:00 PM
- Varsity Girls Basketball: Patrick Henry @ Pulaski Co. — 6:00 PM
Once a makeup date is determined, updated information will be shared.
—
Scott Vest
Athletic & Activities Director
Pulaski County High School