PCHS Fine Arts Dept. to present Veterans Day Performance
"The Pulaski County High School Fine Arts Department would like to invite everyone to a special Veteran's Day performance on Tuesday November 11, 2025 at 6:30 PM, in the Jeff McCoy Theatre at Pulaski County High School. The performance begins at 6:30 PM, and the doors open at 6:00 PM. Admission is free. The event will feature artwork from the PCHS Art Department and performances from the Theatre, Choir, and Band. We hope to see everyone there!"