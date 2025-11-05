PCHS Fine Arts Dept. to present Veterans Day Performance

PCHS logo"The Pulaski County High School Fine Arts Department would like to
invite everyone to a special Veteran's Day performance on Tuesday
November 11, 2025 at 6:30 PM, in the Jeff McCoy Theatre at Pulaski
County High School.

The performance begins at 6:30 PM, and the doors open at 6:00 PM.
Admission is free. The event will feature artwork from the PCHS Art
Department and performances from the Theatre, Choir, and Band.

We hope to see everyone there!"