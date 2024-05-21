PCHS girls tennis falls to Abingdon

The PCHS girls tennis regional playoffs result vs. Abingdon at Emory and Henry College from Monday, May 20th: The PCHS girls tennis regional playoffs result vs. Abingdon at Emory and Henry College from Monday, May 20th:

In singles:

#1 Isabel Weigel lost 0-6, 0-6

#2 Victoria Cantrell lost 1-6, 2-6

#3 Megan Martin lost 1-6, 2-6

#4 Miranda Altis lost 0-6, 2-6

#5 Abby Shockley lost 0-6, 0-6

#6 Sabryn Landreth lost 1-6, 0-6

We lost the overall match 0-6 to #1 seed in the region Abingdon. We were the #8 seed of the regional playoffs for class 3 Region D.

¨Returning to the playoffs this year for the PCHS girls tennis program was a huge accomplishment! Getting to play a playoff match was a great experience for the girls and will bode well in the future. Our goal is to return to the regional playoffs next year and advance even further. To be 2 wins away from going to the state playoffs for class 3 is something we should be very proud of. We will begin preparing soon in August for the next tennis season. Coach Blackburn and myself are very proud of our team and look forward to what next year holds.¨

Coach Brandon Lawson