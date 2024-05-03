PCHS girls tennis results

Please find the results of the girls tennis match vs. Blacksburg from April 23rd: Please find the results of the girls tennis match vs. Blacksburg from April 23rd:

In singles:

#1 Tori Cantrell lost 2-8

#2 Megan Martin won 8-6

#3 Miranda Altis lost 3-8

#4 Abby Shockley lost 3-8

#5 Sabryn Landreth lost 0-8

#6 Eleanor Speed lost 0-8

In doubles:

#1 Cantrell/Martin lost 3-8

#2 Altis/Shockley lost 2-8

#3 Landreth/Speed lost 2-8

We lost the overall match 1-8 vs. Blacksburg.

In our doubleheader matchup at Carroll County scheduled on April 24th we won 9-0 and 5-0.

Please find the results of the 2 tennis matches below:

In singles:

#1 Isabel Weigel won 8-2

#2 Victoria Cantrell won 8-2

#3 Megan Martin won 9-7

#4 Miranda Altis won 8-2

#5 Abby Shockley won 8-1

#6 Sabryn Landreth won 8-0

In doubles:

#1 Isabel Weigel/Tori Cantrell won 8-6

#2 Miranda Altis/Megan Martin won 8-2

#3 Sabryn Landreth/Abby Shockley won 8-0

2nd match results vs. Carroll (see below)

In singles: #1 Isabel Weigel won 8-3 #2 Victoria Cantrell won 8-1 #3 Megan Martin´s match at 5 was not finished due to the fact we already won the overall match) #4 Miranda Altis won 8-0 #5 Abby Shockley won 8-3 #6 Sabryn Landreth won 8-0

We did not play the doubles matches as we already won the 2nd match of the doubleheader 5-0.

Please find the results of the girls resumed tennis match at Hidden Valley on April 25th:

In singles: #1 Isabel Weigel lost 4-8 #2 Tori Cantrell lost 5-8 #3 Megan Martin won 8-4 #4 Miranda Altis lost 2-8 #5 Abby Shockley won 8-6 #6 Sabryn Landreth lost 0-8

In doubles:

#1 Cantrell/Weigel lost 6-8

#2 Martin/Altis won 8-5

#3 Landreth/Shockley won 9-8 (7-4 in a tiebreak)

We lost the resumed match 4-5.

Below are the match results for the 2nd match at Hidden Valley on April 25th.

In singles: #1 Isabel Weigel lost 3-8 #2 Victoria Cantrell lost 3-8 #3 Megan Martin won 9-8 (9-7) in a tiebreak #4 Miranda Altis lost 6-8 #5 Eleanor Speed lost 1-8 #6 Sabryn Landreth lost 3-8 In doubles: #1 Isabel Weigel/Tori Cantrell won 8-4 #2 Miranda Altis/Megan Martin won 9-7 #3 Sabryn Landreth/Abby Shockley won 8-1

We lost the 2nd match overall to Hidden Valley also by a final score of 4-5.

Below are the match results vs. Patrick Henry High School from April 30th:

In singles: #1 Isabel Weigel lost 0-8 #2 Victoria Cantrell won lost 0-8 #3 Megan Martin lost 4-8 #4 Miranda Altis lost 2-8 #5 Abby Shockley lost 0-8 #6 Sabryn Landreth lost 3-8 In doubles: #1 Isabel Weigel/Tori Cantrell lost 2-8 #2 Miranda Altis/Megan Martin lost 0-8 #3 Sabryn Landreth/Abby Shockley lost 1-8

We lost the overall match vs. PH 0-9.

This moves our record on the year to 5 wins and 9 losses with 2 matches remaining vs. Cburg and Salem next week. I am very proud of the determination of this team! We had two very competitive matches vs. Hidden Valley and played extremely well after finishing off playing 5 matches in 3 days! We look forward to finishing the season strong next week.

-Coach Brandon Lawson