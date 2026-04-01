PCHS girls tennis team off to strong start

The Pulaski County girls tennis team is off to a strong 4-1 start this season. While the record is impressive, it only tells part of the story. The Cougars have shown significant grit as they navigate a series of injuries and illnesses that have forced different lineups onto the court in nearly every match.

The team opened the year with back-to-back 9-0 sweeps over William Fleming on March 18 and March 24. They followed those performances with two hard-earned 6-3 victories against Carroll County. The most notable aspect of this winning streak is the “next-player-up” mentality. Head coach AJ Schrantz has frequently relied on his roster depth, and at several points has needed to start players who are brand new to tennis this year.

During the first meeting with Carroll County on March 25, the Cougars’ depth was tested in a pair of high-pressure moments. Both the No. 2 singles match and the No. 3 doubles match went to intense tiebreakers. In an impressive display of composure, Pulaski County won both. The victory at No. 3 doubles was especially remarkable, as it featured the two newcomers who stepped in to fill a gap in the lineup and secured a critical point for the team.

The unbeaten run met a tough challenge on Tuesday against a powerful Cave Spring squad. Although the Knights handed the Cougars their first loss of the spring, the 0-9 score does not reflect the determination Pulaski County displayed. The Cougars pushed Cave Spring to the limit in several individual matches, with the No. 3 doubles and the No. 5 and No. 6 singles all battling to 5-8 finishes. Competing while shorthanded against a top-tier opponent is a difficult task, and these close scores prove the Cougars can hold their own against the region’s best.

Despite the recent setback, the outlook for the remainder of the season remains bright. Coach Schrantz is optimistic that more wins are ahead for this group as they return to full strength. The Cougars look to bounce back quickly as they travel to face Blacksburg on Thursday, April 2. They will aim to build on their 4-1 foundation as they enter the heart of the district season.