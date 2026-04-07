PCHS softball wins fourth straight

cougar pawThe PCHS Lady Cougar Varsity Softball team extended their winning streak to four games Tuesday afternoon defeating the Hidden Valley Titans 10-7.  The Cougar bats were hot collecting 17 hits over 6 innings.

 

Victoria Hale, Shelby Dobbins and Carley Hight all went 3/4.  Sophia Hall and Autum Chandler went 2/3.  Addison Puckett, Ava Souder, Emma Nester and Addison Dean all collected hits!  Every player in the lineup had at least one hit.

 

The Cougars are still struggling a bit on defense committing four errors today.  These errors were two dropped fly balls, an errant throw to first base, and a bouncing ball getting by an outfielder.  The Cougars were able to survive these errors by performing well at the plate combined with some very aggressive base running.

 

Sophia Hall had a strong performance in the circle again.  She pitched all 7 innings giving up 8 hits and and 4 earned runs.  Sophia also recorded 2 strikeouts and did not allow a walk!

 

The Lady Cougars’ next game is on Monday at Lord Botetourt High School.  Come on out and see if we can continue our winning ways!

 