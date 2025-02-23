PCHS wins region crown in speech

Please congratulate the following members of the PCHS Speech team on their most recent win!

This Saturday, February 22, 2025 ALL 11 competitors showed impressive stamina and skill in all three rounds of competition at Magna Vista HS, winning several individual contests, and ultimately bringing home the Region 3D championship title as a team–for a second year! Go Cougars! Individual Awards are as follows:

Ethan Easter- 1st place Impromptu

Jordan English & Qyle English- 1st place Serious Duo

Haven Cook & Zariah Ratcliffe- 1st place Humorous Duo

Adalyn (Dylan) Warden-Brame and Elijah Shomaker- 2nd place Humorous Duo

Ella Davis- 2nd place Humorous Interpretation

Aruzhan Yerkebulankyzy- 1st place Original Oratory

Gracianna Wimberly-1st alternate Poetry

Brianna Smith, English 11/DE English, Speech & Debate Coach, Pulaski County High School