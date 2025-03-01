Peggy Ann Jenkins Jones , age 88, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend went to be with Jesus on Friday, February 28, 2025. The oldest of three children, Peggy was born on July 1, 1936 to Otha “Ray” and Beatrice Martin Jenkins. Peggy lived her entire life as a member of the Mt. Olivet Community in Pulaski, VA.

Peggy married Kenneth D. Jones on August 21, 1953. Together they raised three children: Gary Jones (Debbie), Melissa “Sissy” Jones Williams (Roger) and Kimberley Jones Taylor (Jody). Peggy was a wonderful mother, full of love, wisdom, and kindness. She devoted herself wholeheartedly to her children, always offering unwavering support, gentle guidance, and a nurturing heart. Her love was a constant source of strength, and the lessons she imparted will remain with them forever.

Peggy absolutely adored her grandchildren. They were the light of her life, bringing her immense joy and pride. She cherished every moment spent with them, celebrating their milestones, offering unwavering support, and showering them with love. She was deeply devoted to: Christy Southern Underwood (Johnny), Eric Southern (Jessica), Ashley Taylor (Philip), Jessica Taylor Deters (Matthew), Kenneth Jones (Janae) and step-grandchild, Lindsay Cox. Life became even sweeter with the arrival of her great-grandchildren, each one adding another layer of happiness to her heart. Peggy is dearly loved by Caleb, Tyler, and Zane Underwood; Amelia and Elliott Southern; Maggie Deters; Judson Jones; and step-great grandchildren, Jaydon Malone and Leilani Cox.

Peggy is also survived by her youngest brother Mike Jenkins (Christine), many nieces and nephews, along with other extended family members.

Peggy had a heart for caring for others. Earning her Nursing Assistant Certification allowed her to embark on a long and fulfilling career in the medical field. She dedicated many years of service to Pulaski Community Hospital, touching countless lives with her kindness and compassion. Never one to stay idle, Peggy continued working part-time long after her official retirement. During this time, she formed a special and cherished bond with Dr. Matthew Kaatz, a connection that remained dear to her heart.

Peggy’s greatest joy in life was her family. She was happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren, pouring her heart and soul into each of them. Her love was a gift she gave freely, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering devotion and kindness. The light of her unconditional love and support will continue to shine brightly for generations to come. Peggy is enjoying a reunion in heaven with her parents, husband, son, brother, Wayne Jenkins, and many other cherished family members who she kept alive with memories of days gone by.

Her daughters, Kim and Sissy, became her primary caregivers in her later years. The level of care and devotion “her girls” provided allowed her to continue to live independently. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the exceptional care and compassion shown to Peggy and her loved ones by Good Samaritan Hospice House during her final days.

The family will be meeting at the home of her daughter, Melissa Williams, 6067 Vest Drive, Dublin, VA. Arrangements are being provided by Bower Funeral Home. Visitation will be between 4:00-6:00 PM – Monday, March 3, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home – Chapel, Pulaski with funeral services following at 6:00 PM

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM – Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in the Hufford Cemetery (Mt. Olivet Road, Pulaski).

While flowers are appreciated, memorial donations can be made in her honor to Good Samaritan Hospice; Attn: Development, In Memory of Peggy Jones, 4751 Cove Road, Roanoke, VA 24017.

