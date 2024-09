Peggy Jean Semones White, age 84 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, September 22, 2024 at her home with her family. Born March 12, 1940 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Tracy Semones & Alta (Bill) Sullivan Semones. She was also preceded in death by her husband Frank White, Jr., son Dana Ray White, grandson Dana Ray White, Jr., sister Patty Kanode, brothers Chester Semones and Roy Semones.

Peggy is survived by her

Children – Dereck (Shannon) White – Dublin, Georgette (Shaun) Lawson – Pulaski

Daughter-in-law – Donna White – Draper

Grandchildren – Erika White Jenkins, Lindsey Ratcliffe, Landen Lawson, Addisen Lawson, Jaden Lawson

Great Grandchildren – Taylor, Arlyn, Daphne, Ruby and Royce

Sister – Nancy (David) Armstrong – Pulaski

Sister-in-law – Nancy Marlene White – Pulaski

Many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law

She was a second mom to those who called her Granny over the years.

Please join us for a celebration of life at 3:00 PM – Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Jordan’s Chapel on Alum Spring Road, Pulaski.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.