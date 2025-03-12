March 18, 1947 – January 13, 2025

Peggy Jo Smith Holston, 77, of Asheboro, NC, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2025. She was born on March 18, 1947, in Cascade, VA, to Elder Roy Swanson Smith and Lillian Lucille Jones.

Peggy is survived by her devoted husband, Wallace “Wally” Delano Holston; three children, Angela Ayers Ketchie (Roger), Vicki Ayers O’Donnell (Curt), and Wallace Delano “Del” Holston II (Seph); four cherished grandchildren, Madison Ketchie, Morgan Ketchie, Chad O’Donnell (Lexi), and Christopher O’Donnell; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Ewell Victor “Vic” Smith and Lucille Smith Richardson.

Peggy dedicated 35 years to the Department of Social Security, starting her career as a GS-3 and rising through the ranks to GS-12. Her commitment and leadership were admired by all who worked alongside her. Outside of her career, Peggy excelled at bowling as evidenced by the large number of trophies displayed throughout her home, and she served as a member of the board of directors of the Zoo Land Women’s Bowling League for several years, fostering community and joy among participants.

Above all, Peggy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother whose greatest joy was her family. She will be remembered for her boundless kindness, sweet spirit, and the love she showed to everyone she met.

A memorial service to celebrate Peggy’s life will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to BrightFocus Foundation.

Peggy’s legacy of love and kindness will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.