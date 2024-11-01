Peggy Juanita Umberger Friend

May 25, 1943 – October 29, 2024

Peggy was born May 25, 1943, the 3rd daughter of Leta Mae Cox Umberger and Carlos Kent Umberger in Max Meadows Va. Peggy attended Pulaski High School. On July 18, 1959, she married Billy E Friend also of Max Meadows. Billy was in the Air Force stationed at Goldsboro, NC, where son Billy was born in November 1960. Billy got out of the Air Force in January 1961. Billy and Peggy lived in Pulaski VA where Billy taught Instrumentation at New River Community College for 40 years. Tamara and Carlos came along in 1962 and 1965 respectively.

Peggy took pride in being a good mother and homemaker. Her parents owned and operated the Old U&F Grocery on Alum Spring Rd, where Peggy and all the neighborhood congregated. It later became the place where so many family and neighborhood meals were shared. Peggy was always out working hanging wallpaper or painting with her sister Katherine or Betty Burgess, mowing in the quarry, or cooking large and wonderful meals for the whole family to share under the shelter. Peggy and Billy were members of Jordans Chapel United Methodist Church where they both were Sunday School teachers. They also attended Faith Bible Church where Rev. Jim Linkous was minister.

Peggy, 81 passed away on October 29, 2024, peacefully at her home after a long illness. She was proceeded in death by her parents Leta and Carlos Umberger, her husband Professor Billy E Friend, Her sister Betty Archer, Sister and Brother-in-law Cecile and Jimmy Umberger, and a grandson Brandon Friend.

She is survived by her three children, two sons and daughters-in-law, Billy A (Robin) Friend of Pulaski, Carlos K (Lisa) of Newbern, and one daughter, Tamara Harrison of (Hiwassee).

Four Grandsons Eric Friend (Rachel) of South Carolina, and Josh Friend of Pulaski, Garrett Farmer and Issac Farmer both of Pulaski.

Sister, Katherine McDaniel and her son Chris Saul of Hardesville, South Carolina.

Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Miss Peggy always loved and enjoyed her family and was a friend to everyone.

Miss Peggy wished to thank the nurses and many friends that came to see her, for their friendship when she could no longer get out.

Special thanks to her loving care giver Cassie Gravley for being so good to her during her last days.

There will be no visitation.

Graveside Service will be Saturday November 9, 2024, at 1:00 pm at the Friends and Family Cemetery on Alum Spring Rd in Pulaski with Rev Jim Linkous officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please support the Pulaski County Animal Shelter.