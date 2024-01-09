Menu

Peggy Louise Hearn

hearn peggy louise

Peggy Louise Hearn, age 72 of Christiansburg, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2024, at her resident home at Spring Oak in Christiansburg. She was born on May 11, 1951, in Pulaski, and was the daughter of the late David William Hearn, Sr. and the late Lois Ann Bishop Hearn.

 

She is survived by her sister: Jean E. Hearn and two brothers, Thomas J. Hearn and Bill and Nancy Hearn. Peggy was a graduate of Dublin High School class of 1969, and attended Radford College, graduating in 1973. She was a huge cat lover and enjoyed planting flowers, and she loved reading. Anyone that knew her knows that you could start a library with the books she has read.

 

We would like to give a special thanks to the staff and employees, and their residents at Spring Oak of Christiansburg. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to a local charity of choice. A private service will be held at a later date, with burial at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

 

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700

Related Posts

witherspoon_amanda_hale

Amanda Elizabeth Hale Witherspoon

Amanda Elizabeth Hale Witherspoon, “Beth”, of Pulaski passed away January 8, 2024 surrounded by those that loved her, including the excellent staff, at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin, at the age of 50. Beth was a graduate of Christiansburg High School, class of 1990, having graduated early, and went […]

earls_michael_andrew

Michael Andrew Earls

November 25, 1949 January 6, 2024 Michael Andrew Earls, 74, of Dublin, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Franklin and Emma Brown Earls. Survivors include his sons, Michael Keck of Arizona, and Jason Baker of Ohio; grandsons, Jerry Kelly (Jessica) […]

Branson,Sylvia

Sylvia Fern Branson

Sylvia Fern Branson, age 86 of Pulaski passed away Monday, January 8, 2024 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Dublin. Born December 29, 1937 in Little Creek, she was the daughter of the late Govan Hamblin & Martha Davis Hamblin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde […]

1 Comment

  1. Sharon Flesher
    January 10, 2024 @ 7:05 am

    Sending prayers for family.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Let us know what you think of this article!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back To Top

Recent Comments

  • Sharon Flesher: Sending prayers for family.…
  • Marilou Sanders: I had the honor and pleasure of working with Rhonda for many years. She was one of the gifted and&h…
  • Brenda: Yes!…
  • Brenda: You did notice the vote was unanimous other than ONE council member, right? It's a great idea and c…
  • Randi Lemmon: This appears to be a paramedic purchase by the town of Pulaski that could substantially enhance the…
  • Darlene Gravley: Maybe the property could be used for affordable housing and small apartment like houses built on on…

PC Patriot Archives

© PCPatriot and Southwest Times 2024
Site customized and hosted by Global Exposures Digital Services