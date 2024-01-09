Peggy Louise Hearn, age 72 of Christiansburg, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2024, at her resident home at Spring Oak in Christiansburg. She was born on May 11, 1951, in Pulaski, and was the daughter of the late David William Hearn, Sr. and the late Lois Ann Bishop Hearn.

She is survived by her sister: Jean E. Hearn and two brothers, Thomas J. Hearn and Bill and Nancy Hearn. Peggy was a graduate of Dublin High School class of 1969, and attended Radford College, graduating in 1973. She was a huge cat lover and enjoyed planting flowers, and she loved reading. Anyone that knew her knows that you could start a library with the books she has read.

We would like to give a special thanks to the staff and employees, and their residents at Spring Oak of Christiansburg. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to a local charity of choice. A private service will be held at a later date, with burial at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

