Peggy Willis Johnson, 84, of Pulaski, VA, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Peggy was born on January 8, 1940, in Hagerstown, Maryland, and was raised as an only child by her loving parents, Samuel and Annabelle Willis, in Pulaski, Virginia. Peggy was known for her outgoing, fun personality, her generosity, and her ability to make people smile. She was an avid reader who loved traveling to new places with friends and family. Peggy had a special love for animals and spent many years aiding in the care of the elderly and disabled as a career. She was a hardworking, devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Thomas Willis and Annabelle Umberger Willis; daughter, Vanessa Bateman; son-in-law, Samuel Snowden Snuffer III; and husband, Everette Wiley Johnson.

She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Richmond; daughter, Heather Richmond Safewright, and son-in-law, Dan Safewright; son-in-law, Norman Bateman; grandchildren, Joshua Ferguson, Adam Ferguson and wife Whitney Ferguson, Anna Crockett, Daniel Safewright, Carter Safewright, Paul Bateman, and Preston Bateman; and great-granddaughters, Kali Cox, Ella Cox, and Remington Cox.

Peggy was beautiful inside and out and brought joy to those around her. She will be deeply missed by anyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 11, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700