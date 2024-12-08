Phyllis Elaine Bishop, age 84 of Pulaski, died Friday evening, December 6, 2024 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. She was born on April 2, 1941 in Pulaski, and was the daughter of the late Edrie Mae Barton Bishop and the late Roy Thomas Bishop.

Upon completion of college, Phyllis began her first teaching position in Martinsville in 1961. The following year, a teaching position became available at Snowville Elementary in Pulaski County. She remained there until the school year 1963 and was transferred to Hiwassee Elementary. Two years later, she was promoted to Assistant Principal at Claremont Elementary in Pulaski, and happily remained in that position for many years. Once again, she was promoted to work in the Pulaski County School Board Office. When Superintendent Dobson retired, she became the Assistant Superintendent of Schools and later retired with 28 years of public education. Phyllis was a life-long member of the First Christian Church (DOC) where she held most of the church positions during her lifetime. Her most satisfying enjoyment was leading the adults and children of the church as music director.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister: Betty Anne Bishop Apperson.

She is survived by her remaining sister: Frances “Francie” Bishop Crigger and her husband J.W. of Pulaski. She is also survived by nieces: Lori Anne, Joy, Jacob, Ian, Lyric, Larkin, Moss and Lexi.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with Pastor Shawn Burchett officiating. Interment will follow in Thornspring Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Feed My Lambs Backpack Program P.O. Box 1626 Pulaski, Virginia 24301.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700