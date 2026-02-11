Pioneers clinch MED regular season title

The Fort Chiswell Varsity Boys Basketball Team clinched the Mountain Empire District Regular Season Title on Senior Night with a 87-48 victory over the Giles County Spartans on Tuesday night. It was surely a special night at the Fort as seven seniors that have played ball together since they were seven years old were recognized for their hard work and dedication throughout their high school playing days. These seniors include: Kenton Sutphin, Eli Armbrister, Mason Cirba, Landon Eversole, Caleb Brown, Cade McPherson, and Seth Petuniak.

This group treated the game like they had all their others in their careers as they put on their hardhats and went to work on the defensive end coming up with 15 steals as a group and playing unselfishly on offense as they turned in 16 assists. Kenton Sutphin scored 11 points and also turned in seven assists and five steals. Senior teammates Cade McPherson and Eli Armbrister each added 11 points while Seth Petuniak notched 8 rebounds in the big win.

For Pioneer Sophomore, Owen Jackson, it was all business as he led all scorers with 36 points with 22 of his points coming in the second quarter and added 11 total rebounds for the game as the Pioneers improved to 15 wins and 5 losses on the year with two regular season matches to go with George Wythe on Thursday and Auburn on Friday.

Ten Giles players scored in the books as they were led by senior Antonia Wilcoxin’s 11 points.