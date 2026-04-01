Pioneers knock off Spartans, 7-1

Owen Jackson collected three hits in four at bats including a leadoff solo home run in the top of the first, as the Pioneers defeated the Spartans 7-1 in a Mountain Empire District match-up on Tuesday in Giles. Jackson also doubled in the second inning, singled in the fourth inning, and scored three runs. Mac Phillips slammed a solo homer in the sixth inning for the Fort and walked two times. Spencer Moser and Cooper Davis also notched two hits apiece in the win.

Cam Ward was awarded the win on the mound for FC as he only surrendered three hits and one run over four innings, striking out six and walking three. Eli Eversole and Moser came on in relief to shut the door on the Spartans in the latter innings as the Pioneers improved their overall record to 5 wins and 0 losses.

Giles was led by Miles Eppling who ended the evening with one hit and one rbi. Josiah Schlueter also had two hits for Giles.