Pioneers sweep Rural Retreat

The Fort Chiswell Pioneers pulled out the broom on Tuesday at Rural Retreat as they swept the Indians in Softball and Baseball.

In the softball game Annalees Kuehl, Katelyn Frazier, and Blair Jackson each collected three hits for the Fort which paved the way to the 7-5 victory. Kuehl also had 4 big RBIs which helped the Pioneers gather the lead back from Rural Retreat as the Indians led early in the contest thanks to a two run homer by Elania Terry off of ace Pioneer pitcher, Blair Jackson.

Jackson struggled a bit but got the job done striking out 11 Indians in all seven innings. Kallie Davidson and Terry pitched for the Indains in the loss.

In the baseball game, the Pioneers were tied with the Indians after 4 innings at 4 apiece and then the flood gates opened as FC scored 9 unanswered runs and closed the contest out at 13-4 and improved their overall record to 3 wins and 0 losses on the year.

Owen Jackson led the way for the Fort as he collected 3 hits and drove three runs in. Jackson also got his second win of the year on the mound, striking out two batters and giving up one hit in two innings of work. Cam Alley also had a big day for FC as he also drove 3 runs in on one hit. Zayne Sayers, Parker Moore, and Brayden Billings also notched hits for Fort Chiswell.

Brody Childers was Rural Retreats top hitter as he went 2 for 3. Childers, Trever Shelton, and two other Indian pitchers got some work on the mound in the loss.

FC Girls and Boys are slated to play at Grayson Co. on Friday.