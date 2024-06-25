Please remember NRCA on Giving Day!

Dear Friends and Supporters,

Giving Day is almost here! Thank you for being so supportive during the early giving period by helping us raise $805 toward our $7,000 goal.

#GiveLocalNRV is TOMORROW! Noon June 26 – Noon June 27

Your gift of ANY AMOUNT will help us reach our goal that will promote and support the well-being and self-reliance of individuals, families, and our community!

Donate today at New River Community Action’s Giving Day 2024 | GiveLocalNRV

Thank you for your ongoing support!

Jennifer Smith,

CEO

New River Community Action