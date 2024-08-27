Police hope traffic fatalities fall

Increased Enforcement Planned for Labor Day Weekend

RICHMOND – With the last major travel weekend of the summer approaching, Virginia State Police is stressing good and safe driving behaviors to ensure everyone gets to their destinations. Virginia had a deadly start to the summer driving season, with state police alone investigating 25 deaths in the week following Memorial Day. As we approach the end of the season, preliminary numbers show that highway fatalities are at almost the same pace in 2024 as they were in 2023 (504 in 2024 as of Aug. 15th v. 514 in 2023).

“There is no better time than now for Virginians to adopt and practice smart and safe driving behaviors,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “Let’s end the year strong by slowing down, avoiding distractions, wearing our seatbelts, and driving sober.”

As part of its efforts to increase safety and reduce traffic fatalities on Virginia’s highways during the Labor Day holiday, Virginia State Police will be joining law enforcement around the country for the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E), a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speeding and failing to wear a seat belt. The Labor Day statistical counting period will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2024, and end at midnight on Monday, September 2, 2024. There will be increased visibility and staffing on August 30, 2024, and September 2, 2024, as both days are expected to be the heaviest travel days.

During the 2023 Labor Day weekend, Virginia State Police arrested 73 people for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers also cited 4,475 speeders and over 1,900 reckless drivers. There were 491 seat belt violation citations and 150 child restraint violations. Law enforcement investigated 14 fatalities. *

Virginia State Police is also reminding drivers of Virginia’s “Move Over” law. State law requires drivers to either move over a lane, or slow down, when there is a vehicle on the shoulder with flashing lights, flares, or other emergency equipment in use.

*2023 Virginia Traffic Crash Facts, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles