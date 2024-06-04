Police pursuit ends with shots fired

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – On Tuesday morning June 4, 2024 a police pursuit was initiated in Giles County at 6:54a.m. that crossed into Montgomery County.

Blacksburg police responded to a request for mutual aid, deploying spike strips in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle. The suspect continued driving after hitting the spike strips and entered Christiansburg town limits. Christiansburg Police responded.

The vehicle continued into Montgomery County and was stopped on Peppers Ferry Rd. at Vickers Switch Rd. Units from the Town of Christiansburg, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police conducted the stop.

During the stop shots were fired. As per standard protocol and policy, the incident has been turned over to Virginia State Police for investigation.