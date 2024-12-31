Police seeking information on runaway 14-year-old

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 at approximately 9:51 a.m., Pulaski Police officers received a call regarding a runaway juvenile, Mackenzie Nicole Stone.

Mackenzie stayed with a friend on Lovell Drive in Dublin on Monday, Dec. 30. She was last seen just after midnight on Tuesday at the Lovell Drive residence.

Mackenzie is described as a 14-year-old white female, 5’6″, 160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and piercings in her nose, upper lip and ears. She was last seen wearing all black.

If you had contact with Mackenzie or know of her whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Kelly at 540-994-8680. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 540-994-2586.