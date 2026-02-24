Poll: Virginians back maps, split on gun laws

By Shirleen Guerra

(The Center Square) – As lawmakers continue debating redistricting and firearm legislation, new polling provides a snapshot of where Virginians stand on both issues.

The results suggest voters largely favor the commonwealth’s existing redistricting framework and support several gun policy changes, though views differ on enforcement and effectiveness.

Those views come from a Roanoke College Poll conducted by the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research.

“Virginians clearly support a variety of gun control measures, but many question their efficacy,” said Dr. Harry Wilson, interim director of the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research. “While majorities back policies such as firearm registration and owner licensing, fewer respondents believe stricter laws alone will make them safer. Many also point to factors beyond gun laws when asked about the causes of mass shootings.”

Wilson said responses on redistricting suggest voters are generally comfortable with Virginia’s current system. He noted that differences between survey wording and the language used in the proposed referendum could affect how voters ultimately view the issue.

Researchers surveyed 800 Virginia residents Feb. 9-16. The poll carries a margin of error of +/- 4.43%.

Sixty-two percent of respondents said they support Virginia’s current redistricting system.

Asked how they would vote on a proposed constitutional amendment tied to redistricting, 52% said they would keep the existing system, while 44% said they would adopt the change.

The findings arrive as redistricting remains an active issue in Richmond.

Democrats have pursued appeals connected to a proposed voter referendum that could reshape how congressional district maps are drawn, while lawmakers also advanced a revised congressional map.

Firearm policy was another major focus of the survey as the General Assembly continues considering related legislation.

Majorities of Virginians expressed support for several gun-related restrictions. Seventy-one percent said gun owners should be required to obtain a license, while 67% supported requiring firearms to be registered with the state.

Support also extended to several proposed firearm bans. Fifty-nine percent said they favor banning firearms commonly described as assault rifles. Fifty-seven percent supported banning semi-automatic rifles, while 53% backed restrictions on magazines holding more than 10 rounds. Half of respondents said they would support banning semi-automatic handguns. Nineteen percent said they support banning all firearms.

Views were more mixed on whether stricter laws would improve safety. Forty-nine percent said tougher gun laws would make them feel safer. Thirty-five percent said such laws would make no difference, while 16% said they would feel less safe.

More respondents said better enforcement of existing laws, 56%, would be more effective at reducing gun violence than passing stricter laws, 42%.

Several firearm-related measures have cleared both chambers of the General Assembly and now await action from the governor.

Beyond policy issues, the poll measured broader voter sentiment about the direction of Virginia and the nation.

Sixty-five percent of respondents said the country is on the wrong track, while 51% said Virginia is headed in the wrong direction.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger received a 53% job approval rating, while 39% disapproved.